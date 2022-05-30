Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 May 2022

Two demonstrators, two police officers hospitalized in Yerevan

Two demonstrators, two police officers hospitalized in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Two demonstrators and two police officers were hospitalized after the latest anti-government protest in Yerevan.

The two demonstrators and two police officers were taken to the Heratsi #1 University Hospital where they are currently undergoing examination. “They are assessed as stable”, the Yerevan State Medical University Chief of Staff Shushan Danielyan said in a statement.

A scuffle took place outside the #3 government building in Yerevan when demonstrators attempted to breach the police line and enter the building. 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]