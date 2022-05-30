IBA President to visit fan zone at Swan Lake in Yerevan
YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The International Boxing Association President Umar Kremlev will visit the fan zone at Yerevan’s Swan Lake at 14:00 on May 30 for a ceremony of presenting boxing gloves to athletes, the Boxing Federation of Armenia said in a statement.
Yerevan is hosting the EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships.
- 12:40 Louvre visitor smears cake on Mona Lisa
- 12:28 COVID-19: Armenia reports 24 new cases, 1 death within a week
- 12:15 IBA President to visit fan zone at Swan Lake in Yerevan
- 11:54 Armenian firefighter sets new Guinness World Record
- 10:59 Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: 3 Armenia boxers to fight for gold in finals
- 10:10 1,006,554 full vaccinations against COVID-19 registered in Armenia so far
- 10:02 ‘I was born here, created my family here, planted a tree, will die here’: People of Artsakh stand firmly no matter what
- 09:41 Nicolas Tavitian calls on Armenian communities in European countries to work together on Artsakh
- 05.28-17:16 One of our goals is to promote healthy lifestyle, physical culture and sports. Nikol Pashinyan
- 05.28-16:41 Aliyev again threatens to use force – Beglaryan urges international community take preventive measures
- 05.28-15:47 Deputy PM Matevosyan honors the memory of Gharakilisa Battle heroes
- 05.28-14:49 By signing the document on November 9, Azerbaijani president acknowledged the existence of Nagorno Karabakh. FM Mirzoyan
- 05.28-14:30 Paris Mayor visits Tsitsernakaberd memorial and "Yerablur" military pantheon
- 05.28-14:28 Armenian serviceman injured as a result of Azerbaijani shooting
- 05.28-12:02 Aliyev's statements seriously question the sincerity of Azerbaijan's intentions to achieve peace. MFA Armenia
- 05.28-11:37 Prime Minister Pashinyan honors the memory of the heroes of the Battle of Sardarapat
- 05.28-11:24 European Stocks - 27-05-22
- 05.28-11:23 US stocks up - 27-05-22
- 05.28-11:21 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-05-22
- 05.28-11:20 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 27-05-22
- 05.28-11:19 Oil Prices Up - 27-05-22
- 05.28-09:47 PM Pashinyan issues congratulatory message on the Republic Day
- 05.27-21:10 Boxer Narek Manasyan is in the semifinals of the European Championship
- 05.27-19:41 A large aluminum extrusion plant to be established in Armenia
- 05.27-19:38 Glovo will deliver food, medicine, even a forgotten key in 30 minutes from anywhere in the city: Co-founder on company
11:06, 05.26.2022
10223 views BREAKING: First Armenian satellite launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral with SpaceX Falcon 9
19:41, 05.27.2022
2059 views A large aluminum extrusion plant to be established in Armenia
14:30, 05.28.2022
1910 views Paris Mayor visits Tsitsernakaberd memorial and "Yerablur" military pantheon
11:36, 05.26.2022
1867 views Images from Armenia’s Earth Observation Satellite to be used in multiple areas, including border control
12:02, 05.28.2022
1854 views Aliyev's statements seriously question the sincerity of Azerbaijan's intentions to achieve peace. MFA Armenia