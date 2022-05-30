Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 May 2022

IBA President to visit fan zone at Swan Lake in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The International Boxing Association President Umar Kremlev will visit the fan zone at Yerevan’s Swan Lake at 14:00 on May 30 for a ceremony of presenting boxing gloves to athletes, the Boxing Federation of Armenia said in a statement.

Yerevan is hosting the EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships.








