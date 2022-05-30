Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: 3 Armenia boxers to fight for gold in finals

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Three Armenian boxers advanced into the finals at the Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships.

Featherweight Arthur Bazeyan will face Belgium’s Vasile Usturoi.

Light Welterweight Hovhannes Bachkov’s opponent in the finals will be France’s Lounes Hamraoui.

Cruiserweight Rafayel Hovhannisyan will fight Georgia’s Georgii Kushinashvili.

Georgia and Spain both have the most boxers who’ve advanced into the finals – 4 each.