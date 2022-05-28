Armenian serviceman injured as a result of Azerbaijani shooting
YEREVAN, MAY 28 ARMENPRESS. On May 28, at around 10:40 am, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms, including sniper rifles, at Armenian positions in the southeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as a result of which private Davit Vardanyan, a conscript, received gunshot wound.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the MoD, the situation of the serviceman is assessed as severe.
By retaliatory actions, the fire of the Azerbaijani units was silenced.
- 14:28 Armenian serviceman injured as a result of Azerbaijani shooting
- 12:02 Aliyev's statements seriously question the sincerity of Azerbaijan's intentions to achieve peace. MFA Armenia
- 11:37 Prime Minister Pashinyan honors the memory of the heroes of the Battle of Sardarapat
- 09:47 PM Pashinyan issues congratulatory message on the Republic Day
- 05.27-21:10 Boxer Narek Manasyan is in the semifinals of the European Championship
- 05.27-19:41 A large aluminum extrusion plant to be established in Armenia
- 05.27-19:38 Glovo will deliver food, medicine, even a forgotten key in 30 minutes from anywhere in the city: Co-founder on company
- 05.27-18:55 President of Artsakh receives delegation led by Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo
- 05.27-17:34 EUBC Men’s European Boxing Championships: Flying bottles as referee stops Chaloyan bout after two standing eight-counts
- 05.27-17:17 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-05-22
- 05.27-17:15 Asian Stocks - 27-05-22
- 05.27-17:09 EAEU to start talks with Indonesia around free trade agreement
- 05.27-17:05 Satellite control center, downlink facility to contribute to security, says Armenian National Academy of Sciences
- 05.27-16:23 Huawei Reveals Next-Generation Data Center Facility
- 05.27-16:01 Visiting Montenegro President attends quarterfinals at Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships
- 05.27-15:50 Armenian Deputy PM describes first border commission meeting with Azerbaijan as “constructive”
- 05.27-15:35 Montenegro supports Armenian government’s efforts for regional peace – President Đukanović
- 05.27-15:32 Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: Armenia’s Bachkov advances into semifinals
- 05.27-15:11 Armenian Minister of Defense holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh
- 05.27-14:35 Iranian ambassador calls for respect to internationally recognized borders in unblocking of connections
- 05.27-14:25 EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: Flyweight Artur Hovhannisyan loses 5:0 to Spain’s Martin Molina Salvador
- 05.27-14:15 President Khachaturyan,President Đukanović highlight need for immediate repatriation of POWs from Azerbaijan
- 05.27-14:08 Agrarian University hosts 1st Armenian-Iranian Agrotechnology Conference
- 05.27-13:59 Armenian Prime Minister highlights France’s role in NK conflict resolution
- 05.27-13:33 Finance Minister holds meeting with Asian Development Bank Armenia Country Director
11:06, 05.26.2022
9211 views BREAKING: First Armenian satellite launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral with SpaceX Falcon 9
13:51, 05.21.2022
2025 views Humanitarian consequences of Azeri aggression against Artsakh discussed at meeting of Armenian, Irish FMs
12:04, 05.21.2022
1801 views FlyOne Armenia announces Yerevan-Antalya flights
12:03, 05.21.2022
1758 views United States welcomes dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan - State Department
17:32, 05.24.2022
1615 views Armenian PM, US Secretary of State hold phone talk