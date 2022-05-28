Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 May 2022

Prime Minister Pashinyan honors the memory of the heroes of the Battle of Sardarapat

Prime Minister Pashinyan honors the memory of the heroes of the Battle of Sardarapat

YEREVAN, MAY 28 ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the Republic Day, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan together with President Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, top leadership of the Republic of Armenia and diplomatic missions accredited in Armenia visited the Memorial Complex of Sardarapat Battle, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Nikol Pashinyan laid a wreath at the memorial to the heroes of the Battle of Sardarapat and paid tribute to their memory.

The Prime Minister also attended the state awards ceremony at the Sardarapat Memorial, Museum of Armenian Ethnography.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]