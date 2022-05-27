Armenian Prime Minister highlights France’s role in NK conflict resolution

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with French Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

The PM praised the dynamically developing Armenian-French cooperation and said that Armenia is interested in the continuous strengthening of its exceptional relations with friendly France both bilaterally and multilaterally.

PM Pashinyan underscored France’s role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair in the comprehensive resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Ambassador Louyot thanked the Prime Minister for the assessment and said that France gives great importance to cooperation with friendly Armenia and is ready to continue efforts for deepening the ties.

Prime Minister Pashinyan and Ambassador Louyot also discussed issues relating to the Armenian-French bilateral relations, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, regional situation and developments.