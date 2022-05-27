Agrarian University hosts 1st Armenian-Iranian Agrotechnology Conference

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The 1st Armenian-Iranian Agrotechnology Conference will lay the foundation for effective and sustainable cooperation between agrotechnology companies from Armenia and Iran, the Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri said in his remarks.

The 1st Armenian-Iranian Agrotechnology Conference is underway at the National Agrarian University of Armenia in Yerevan.

Ambassador Zohouri noted that agriculture and animal husbandry are strategic directions for both countries.

“Armenia and Iran can closely cooperate in organic food. I am sure that we will be able to achieve big results through university and sectoral ties. It is important for both sides to have information base accessible to everyone, and the best platform for this is the university,” the Iranian Ambassador said. He added that short-term trainings and courses can be organized for students of both countries.

Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Gabrielyan said that Armenia highly values cooperation with Iran in various areas, which is conditioned by mutual economic benefits and a common approach in regional matters.

“Today’s conference is very important for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries and deepening of business ties,” he said.