PM Pashinyan hosts President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted the delegation led by President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović, who is in Armenia on an official visit, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Welcoming the guests in Yerevan, the Prime Minister said, “We attach great importance to the relations with Montenegro, I am sure that your visit will give a new impetus to the further development of our relations. I was pleased to note that, in fact, there are long-established relations between our capitals; in 1978, a memorandum of understanding was signed between our capitals. I hope that in this new environment, when our countries have independence, we will be able to properly develop interstate relations and deepen economic relations. Admittedly, we do not have much to boast about today. Dear Mr. President, Dear colleagues, I once again welcome you in our capital and I am sure you will have a good and impressive visit."

In his turn, Milo Đukanović thanked for the warm reception and noted, “I am very happy to be here, because as I told the Minister of Economy and the Mayor of Yerevan, at school age I was able to come here from Belgrade in the sidelines of the exchange program between Titograd and Yerevan and spend some time in Yerevan. I have very good memories. Unfortunately, during this period I have not had the opportunity to come to your beautiful country, I am glad to be here. As you said, the first cooperation was when our countries were part of larger states, the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia. Now we are in a new political reality, we are independent states, and I believe that both of us are interested and able to deepen this cooperation. Montenegro is a small country and I think small countries can, need it more urgently or it’s more important for them to be politically active. Our main foreign policy goal is

European, Euro-Atlantic integration. Of course, we are following the developments in your region, we want to have close cooperation with the Eurasian region as well, because there are already traditional relations between our countries."

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the development of cooperation in the field of economy, in particular, information technologies, tourism, agriculture. The parties expressed readiness to make efforts to expand business ties, trade turnover and facilitate the implementation of joint investment programs.

Nikol Pashinyan and Milo Đukanović exchanged views on the processes taking place in the South Caucasus. The Prime Minister presented the position of the Armenian side on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The sides also made a reference to the processes taking place in the international arena.