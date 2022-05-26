Asian Stocks - 26-05-22

TOKYO, 26 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 26 May:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.27% to 26604.84 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.05% to 1877.58 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.50% to 3123.11 points, and HANG SENGis down by 0.27% to 20116.20 points.