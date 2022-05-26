Saving Armenian cultural heritage from destruction in Azeri-controlled territories is priority – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with Valéry Freland, the Executive Director of ALIPH – the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas.

The Armenian Prime Minister commended ALIPH’s activities in protecting historic-cultural heritage and expressed readiness for partnership on behalf of the Armenian government, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

Pashinyan said that protecting the Armenian cultural and religious heritage from destruction in territories that have gone under Azerbaijani control is a priority objective, and that the unhindered involvement of the international community, especially UNESCO, is highly important to preserve Armenian monuments in Nagorno Karabakh and prevent the continuous cases of vandalism.

The sides also discussed cooperation issues in the direction of preserving and restoring historical-cultural monuments in the territory of Armenia.

Views were exchanged over the reinforcement and digitization works, development of necessary infrastructure, exchange of experience and opportunities for training of specialists.