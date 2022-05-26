President of Montenegro arrives in Armenia on official visit

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović arrived in Armenia on an official visit, Armenpress correspondent reports.

The plane of the President has just landed at Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport.

The delegation led by the President of Montenegro will visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

The official welcoming ceremony for Milo Đukanović at the Armenian presidential residence will be followed by his meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan. Thereafter, an extended-format meeting will take place attended by the delegations of the two countries. The two Presidents will then hold a joint press conference.

Milo Đukanović will meet with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan.

The President of Montenegro will also visit the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan.