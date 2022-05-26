Artsakh FM discusses geopolitical developments with counterparts from South Ossetia, the Donetsk and Luhansk republics

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. (Press Release, Artsakh MFA) On May 24, within the framework of his working visit to South Ossetia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had a meeting in Tskhinval with Foreign Minister of South Ossetia Dmitry Medoyev, Foreign Minister of the Donetsk People's Republic Nataliya Nikonorova and Foreign Minister of the Luhansk People's Republic Vladislav Deynego.

Issues related to bilateral relations, cooperation between the foreign ministries of the friendly Republics, regional and global geopolitical developments were discussed during the meeting.