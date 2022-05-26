Armenia to present to the world history of technological innovations at STARMUS VI Festival – PM

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. This year on September 5-10 Armenia will host the STARMUS VI Festival which will be attended by astronauts from around the world, Nobel Prize winners, world-renowned scientists, artists and musicians.

“During this important event Armenia will have an opportunity to be presented to the world with the history of rich scientific and technological innovations, opportunities and a vision for the future”, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

STARMUS is a global festival of science communication and art that brings together the most brilliant minds on the planet. Its aim is to inspire and educate the next generation of explorers and regenerate the spirit of discovery. STARMUS combines art, music and science to enhance the science communication.