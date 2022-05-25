Armenian President meets with Senior Minister of Singapore in Davos

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan met with Senior Minister of Singapore, Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Presidential office said.

The sides exchanged ideas about issues relating to the global security and raising the efficiency of the operation of the public administration system. They noted that there is a big partnership potential in high technologies, science and education sectors.

The necessity of uniting efforts aimed at the exchange of experience in different areas and the effective implementation of the reforms was emphasized.