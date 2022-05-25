Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 May 2022

President of Montenegro to arrive in Armenia on official visit

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović will arrive in Armenia on May 26 on an official visit, the Armenian authorities announced.








