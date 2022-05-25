Armenia bans gambling payments in cash

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted the bill banning cash payments in making bookmaking bets or other gambling activities.

The law will take effect after 10 days.

Furthermore, after 6 months the bookmakers and gambling organizations will be banned from accepting bets via payment terminals.

Bets will be allowed to be made only by bank cards, and the winners will receive their sum again in non-cash method.

The bill is authored by Civil Contract lawmakers as part of fighting gambling addiction in the country.

The bill passed with 67 votes in favor.

The opposition lawmakers were not participating in the session.