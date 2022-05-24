A Letter of intent on acquisition of 65.03% shares of Armenian Stock Exchange by Warsaw Stock Exchange signed in Davos

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRES. Within the framework of the World Economic Forum held in Davos, on May 24, CEO of the Warsaw Stock Exchange Marek Dietl and CEO of the Armenian Stock Exchange Hayk Yeganian, in the presence of President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturian and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, signed a Letter of intent on the acquisition of 65.03% of the shares of the Armenian Stock Exchange by the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Central Bnak of Armenia, the signing of the master contract will take place in June in Armenia.