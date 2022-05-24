Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-05-22

YEREVAN, 24 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 May, USD exchange rate down by 3.03 drams to 452.70 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.87 drams to 484.71 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.13 drams to 8.02 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 7.02 drams to 566.33 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 141.52 drams to 27016.33 drams. Silver price down by 1.34 drams to 321.44 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.