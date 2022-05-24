Bishkek ready to host Eurasian Economic Forum on May 26

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Around 10 documents on cooperation in different sectors are expected to be signed at the upcoming Eurasian Economic Forum in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek, Daniyar Turusbekov, Director of the Protocol and Organizational Support Department at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), said during the Bishkek-Yerevan-Minsk-Nur-Sultan meeting today held via videoconferencing. He informed that the first Eurasian Economic Forum is fully ready.

“At this moment we are holding the final rehearsal of the Eurasian Economic Forum under the chairmanship of the Committee President, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Arzibek Kojoshev”, Daniyar Turusbekov said.

He said that organizing this Forum was not an easy work, but noted that Kyrgyzstan in the face of the government and the presidential staff, has made all efforts to make the capital ready for holding the event, hosting the guests and solving other organizational issues. “Therefore, I want to officially announce that Bishkek is ready to host the Eurasian Economic Forum”, he said.

The Forum program includes a plenary session involving the Heads of the EAEU States and the Chairman of the EEC Board, as well as six panel discussions:

"Eurasian Integration Strategic Development Prospects in the Time of Global Changes";

"Financial Markets and Development Institutions: Opportunities for Macroeconomic Stability and Growth Points of the EAEU Countries’ Economies";

"Manufacturing Industry and Agriculture as Drivers of the Union’s Economic Growth and Ensuring Economic Security";

"Energy and Transport Infrastructure to Promote Economic Development and Integration";

"EAEU Digital Agenda 2.0";

"New Areas of Interaction in the EAEU".

Around 2500 people were registered for the participation to the Forum. Among EAEU member states – Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, there are also participants from the countries of South America and South East Asia.

Daniyar Turusbekov said that the first group of the Forum participants will arrive in Bishkek today.

As for the documents to be signed, he said: “I want to note that these documents are of non-commercial nature. It is planned, for instance, to sign a memorandum on cooperation in the field of tourism development. A separate agreement will also be signed by the results of the meeting of the university rectors of the EAEU states. It will be dedicated to creating an inter-university consortium”.

A new agreement will be signed between the Eurasian Economic Commission and the International Union of Non-Governmental Organizations - the Eurasian Peoples' Assembly for 2023-2025.

The Eurasian Economic Forum is being held for the first time within the EAEU. The Forum has been planned to be held in 2020, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Eurasian Economic Forum will launch on May 26.