CSTO Defense Ministers discuss challenges, threats to military security during virtual session

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The session of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers was held today, on May 24, in a video conference mode, chaired by the Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan, the ministry reports.

The CSTO Defense Ministers discussed issues relating to the military security challenges and threats in the collective security regions, as well as the implementation process of the proposals made with the results of the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan.

The session participants approved the Plan of joint training of the command bodies and formations of the forces and means of the collective security system of the Collective Security Treaty Organization for 2023, which determines, in particular, the holding of joint trainings with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Collective Forces.

The documents on improving the management of the CSTO Troops (Collective Forces), as well as a draft decision of the Collective Security Council on the joint formation of radiation, chemical and biological protection and medical support, which defines the tasks of the formation when deployed on the territory of a CSTO member State and the procedure for equipping it with weapons, military and special equipment were approved.

Summing up the results of the meeting, Chairman of the CSTO Defense Ministers Council Suren Papikyan thanked all the participants for the productive work and said that the next meeting of the Council was to be held in Armenia in the second half of this year, the CSTO said in a news release.