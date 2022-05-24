Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 May

EUBC European Boxing Championship: Slovakia’s Takacs defeats Armenia’s Zakharyan in Light Middleweight preliminaries

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Narek Zakharyan lost to Slovakia’s Michal Takacs in the Light Middleweight division in the EUBC Men’s Amateur European Boxing Championship in Yerevan. 

The ringside judges scored the bout 3:2 in favor of Takacs. 








