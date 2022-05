EUBC Men’s European Boxing Championships: Ukraine’s Nabiiev defeats Armenia’s Sahakyan in Bantamweight preliminaries

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine’s Yelmir Nabiiev won over Armenia’s Janik Sahakyan in the Bantamweight division preliminaries at the EUBC Men’s European Boxing Championships in Yerevan.

In the Session 2 B preliminaries, Armenia’s Narek Zakharyan will fight against Slovakia’s Michal Takacs in the Light Middleweight division.

At 18:00, Armenia’s light heavyweight Hambardzum Hakobyan will compete against Dmitri Cosciug of Moldova in the Session 3 A preliminaries.