Yerevan City Hall allocates funds for development of construction plan of new subway station

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City Hall will allocate 554 million drams from the city budget for the development of the construction plan of the new subway station in Ajapnyak district.

The decision was approved at the City Council session.

First Vice Mayor of Yerevan Levon Hovhannisyan said this allocation concerns the first stage of funding of the construction planning work.

750 million drams from the 850 million drams of the recovered damages that the Parking City Service company had inflicted will be allocated for the planning works.

Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan had said that building the new station will cost 50 million dollars.