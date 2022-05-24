Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 May

PM Pashinyan chairs meeting on draft state medium-term expenditure program

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The draft state medium-term expenditure program was discussed in the Armenian government today.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and was attended by members of the Cabinet and members of the Parliament, the PM’s Office said, adding that they will later release a statement about the details of the discussion.








