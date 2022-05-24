Armenian, Latvian Presidents discuss prospects of establishing lasting and stable peace in region

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan met with President of Latvia Egils Levits in Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, the Armenian President’s Office said.

The Latvian President said he is happy to welcome Vahagn Khachaturyan as the President of Armenia and congratulated him on assuming office, wishing success and a productive activity.

Both Presidents highly appreciated the Armenian-Latvian political dialogue and the dynamics of the inter-state relations and emphasized the necessity of further enriching and developing these ties.

The prospects of establishing lasting and stable peace in the region and making joint efforts with the European Union in this direction were discussed at the meeting.

The Armenian and Latvian Presidents also exchanged ideas about the relevant issues and challenges of the international security.