Parliament session – LIVE
YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The plenary session of the Armenian Parliament launched today.
23 issues are on the agenda of the upcoming sessions.
The lawmakers will firstly debate the package of bills on making amendments and changes to the Subsoil Code, the Law on Mass Media, the Law on Budgetary System, the Constitutional Law on Judicial Code, etc.
- 11:10 Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to eleven airports until May 31
- 10:54 Parliament debates bill on allowing withdrawal of media accreditation by state bodies
- 10:14 Protesters block foreign ministry headquarters in Yerevan
- 10:00 Parliament session – LIVE
- 09:07 European Stocks up - 23-05-22
- 09:04 US stocks up - 23-05-22
- 09:01 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-05-22
- 08:59 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 23-05-22
- 08:57 Oil Prices Down - 23-05-22
- 08:03 Yerevan EUBC Men’s European Boxing Championships Daily Schedule
- 07:45 Armenia and Argentina closer: ARMENPRESS and TÉLAM news agencies sign cooperation agreement
- 05.23-19:55 Security Council Secretary of Armenia refers to problems of opening communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 05.23-19:51 Azerbaijani president sets up state commission on demarcation with Armenia
- 05.23-19:31 Demarcation and Border Security Commission set up by the decision of PM Pashinyan
- 05.23-18:06 The attitude of Artsakh authorities to negotiations in different platforms is unequivocal. Artsakh President’s spox.
- 05.23-17:36 Armenian, Russian FMs hold phone talk
- 05.23-17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-05-22
- 05.23-17:23 Asian Stocks - 23-05-22
- 05.23-17:00 Polish OSCE Chairmanship welcomes meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 05.23-16:58 Armenia Migration Service chief reaches agreements over exchange of experience within frames of IMRF in NYC
- 05.23-16:53 Armenian hospitals instructed to be vigilant over patients displaying symptoms characteristic to monkeypox
- 05.23-16:45 New Armenian-Chinese partnership project starts from Aragatsotn province
- 05.23-16:22 Ex-servicemen with disabilities to travel to Jerusalem as part of charity program
- 05.23-15:44 "European Night of Museums" at the Alexander Spendiaryan House-museum
- 05.23-15:30 Armenian Deputy PM, Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office discuss regional unblocking
11:29, 05.19.2022
2968 views U.S. recognizes role of population of Nagorno-Karabakh in deciding its future–Ambassador Tracy’s interview to ARMENPRESS
14:59, 05.19.2022
1673 views Pontic Greek Genocide carried out in parallel with and in continuation of Armenian Genocide – Ambassador
13:51, 05.21.2022
1602 views Humanitarian consequences of Azeri aggression against Artsakh discussed at meeting of Armenian, Irish FMs
13:13, 05.19.2022
1538 views All questions of Russian partners over biolabs operating in Armenia always received comprehensive answers – Grigoryan
12:04, 05.21.2022
1421 views FlyOne Armenia announces Yerevan-Antalya flights