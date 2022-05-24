Parliament session – LIVE

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 May

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The plenary session of the Armenian Parliament launched today.

23 issues are on the agenda of the upcoming sessions.

The lawmakers will firstly debate the package of bills on making amendments and changes to the Subsoil Code, the Law on Mass Media, the Law on Budgetary System, the Constitutional Law on Judicial Code, etc.








