Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 May

Yerevan EUBC Men’s European Boxing Championships Daily Schedule

Yerevan EUBC Men’s European Boxing Championships Daily Schedule

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Three Armenian boxers will step into the ring at the second day of the 2022 European Amateur Boxing Championships in Yerevan.

In the Session 2 A Armenia’s Janik Sahakyan will face Ukraine’s Yelmir Nabiiev in the Bantamweight division preliminaries.

In the Session 2 B preliminaries, Armenia’s Narek Zakharyan will fight against Slovakia’s Michal Takacs in the Light Middleweight division. The bouts will take place at 14:00 Yerevan time.

At 18:00, Armenia’s light heavyweight Hambardzum Hakobyan will compete against Dmitri Cosciug of Moldova in the Session 3 A preliminaries.

 

 

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]