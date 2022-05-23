Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-05-22

YEREVAN, 23 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 May, USD exchange rate down by 3.25 drams to 455.73 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.84 drams to 486.58 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 7.89 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.36 drams to 573.35 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 336.26 drams to 26874.81 drams. Silver price up by 4.63 drams to 322.78 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.