Ex-servicemen with disabilities to travel to Jerusalem as part of charity program

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. As part of a charity program developed by the Zinvori Tun (Soldier's Home) Rehabilitation Center of Armenia and the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, a group of ex-servicemen who sustained disabilities in the 2020 Artsakh War will travel to Jerusalem for holidays.

The first group of former servicemen will depart to Israel on May 26. They will be accompanied by Members of Parliament Narek Zeynalyan and Lusine Badalyan from Civil Contract Party.

In Israel, the former servicemen will be hosted by the Armenian Ambassador Arman Hakobyan and will participate in a number of events.

“This, by its nature, is a pilgrimage,” said Andranik Kocharyan, the Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security Affairs.