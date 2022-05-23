"European Night of Museums" at the Alexander Spendiaryan House-museum

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. On May 21, 2022 in the frame of the project "The story of an exhibit" the visitors of the first memorial musical museum of Armenia were represented two unique exhibits: the model of the Araratian Patriarchal Diocese residence with the audio guide in three languages and the Manifesto of the Emperor Alexander II with a video entitled "Spendiarovs - hereditary honorary citizens of the Russian Empire" in two languages.

Following the tradition of the Museum Night, the visitors tasted the "Cocoa according the recipe of Spendiaryan."

In the frame of the all European event the second project of the House-museum was the "Meeting at the balcony of the composer." The guests of the project were the pianist, RA Honored artist Hayk Melikyan and producer Alexander Plato Hakobyan. They shared their experience and career advices with the young musicians - scholarship recipients of the "Music For the Future Foundation" in the warm and friendly atmosphere.