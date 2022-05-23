COVID-19: Armenia reports 22 new cases, 1 death in a week
YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. 22 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one week, the ministry of health said.
The total number of confirmed cases has reached 422,939.
11,121 tests were conducted within a week.
One patient has died from the disease. The death toll has risen to 8624.
The number of recoveries rose by 150, bringing the total to 412,221.
The number of active cases is 388.
