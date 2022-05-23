Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

Armenia appointed member of WHO General Committee for first time

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has been appointed a member of the General Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the first time, the Ministry of Healthcare said.

Armenia has been appointed a member of the Committee within the frames of the 75th World Health Assembly.

The delegation of Armenia led by Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan is in Geneva, Swizterland, on a 7-day official visit.

The General Committee consists of 25 members.

 








