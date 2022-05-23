Armenian President participates in opening of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khacahaturyan, who is in Switzerland on a working visit, participated in the opening of the World Economic Forum, the Presidential Office said.

This year the Forum is dedicated to the topic “History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies”.

The security and urgent humanitarian issues, the post-pandemic recovery of economy, climate change and the use of technologies of the 4th industrial revolution will be discussed during the Forum.

More than 2000 representatives of governments, international organizations, business community, as well as heads of 50 state and government will participate in the discussions.

The Armenian President is expected to have several bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Forum.