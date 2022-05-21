2021 election gave answers to all questions raised today by demonstrators – Deputy PM

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The 2021 parliamentary election in Armenia gave answers to all the questions that are now being raised by the protesters in the country, the Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told RIA Novosti.

When asked whether or not the Armenian government plans to hold snap elections, Grigoryan said: “The absolutely democratic, free and lawful parliamentary election that took place in June of 2021 in Armenia gave the answers to all the questions that are today being circulated by the minority protest movement.”