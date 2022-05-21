Armenian Ambassador presents regional developments to President of Senate of Czech Republic
YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimyan had a meeting with the President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Miloš Vystrčil.
The Armenian Embassy in Czech Republic said that Ambassador Hovakimyan comprehensively presented the latest regional developments, their consequences and existing challenges to Miloš Vystrčil.
- 11:33 Armenian Ambassador presents regional developments to President of Senate of Czech Republic
- 10:57 European Stocks - 20-05-22
- 10:56 US stocks - 20-05-22
- 10:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-05-22
- 10:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 20-05-22
- 10:54 Oil Prices Up - 20-05-22
- 10:51 Israel reports first suspected case of monkeypox
- 10:45 Armenian President arrives in Switzerland for Davos 2022
- 10:33 Armenian, North Macedonian FMs discuss enhancing cooperation
- 10:26 Signing of documents not planned at upcoming EU-mediated Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting
- 05.20-21:22 Lithuania stops importing electricity from Russia
- 05.20-19:37 The wives of Armenian PM and President of Lithuania visit the children being treated at the Hematology Center
- 05.20-19:19 Ruben Rubinyan presents to the Iranian Ambassador the process of normalization of Armenia- Turkey relations
- 05.20-18:52 Supreme Religious Council issues statement on external, domestic challenges
- 05.20-18:40 PM Pashinyan sends condolence message on the occasion of Yuri Javadyan's death
- 05.20-18:08 Armenian PM, Lithuanian President highlight NK conflict settlement under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs
- 05.20-17:39 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-05-22
- 05.20-17:39 Asian Stocks - 20-05-22
- 05.20-17:33 Head of Migration Service presents Armenia sector reforms at UN
- 05.20-17:18 Minister Sanosyan, Ambassador Kopecky discuss issue of production of small aircrafts by Czech company in Stepanavan
- 05.20-17:15 2014 deadly Azeri infiltration into Artsakh was ordered personally by Deputy PM Ali Hasanov, admits saboteur
- 05.20-17:01 Armenian FM meets Czech counterpart in Turin, Italy
- 05.20-16:53 ‘We are witnessing looming demise of security architecture’ – Armenian FM says at 132nd CoE Ministerial Session
- 05.20-16:10 Georgian defense ministry delegation visits Vazgen Sargsyan Military University in Armenia
- 05.20-16:01 Yerevan Tech Forum 2022 to gather around 1000 IT specialists, over 25 local and international speakers
16:59, 05.16.2022
2927 views Unfortunately, CSTO's reaction wasn't what we expected: Pashinyan on Azeri incursion into Armenia’s sovereign territory
01:05, 05.14.2022
2696 views Issue of final status of Nagorno Karabakh fundamental for Armenia: Marukyan releases 6 points presented by Armenian side
11:29, 05.19.2022
2320 views U.S. recognizes role of population of Nagorno-Karabakh in deciding its future–Ambassador Tracy’s interview to ARMENPRESS
11:15, 05.16.2022
2098 views A.S. Roma to speed up Mkhitaryan’s recovery process
17:28, 05.14.2022
1730 views Armenia wants to give strategic nature to relations with Georgia – expert