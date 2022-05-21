LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-05-22
LONDON, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 May:
The price of aluminum up by 1.36% to $2946.00, copper price up by 0.07% to $9422.00, lead price up by 4.70% to $2160.00, nickel price down by 0.91% to $27973.00, tin price up by 1.27% to $34665.00, zinc price down by 0.20% to $3707.00, molybdenum price down by 0.64% to $41116.16, cobalt price stood at $75000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 11:33 Armenian Ambassador presents regional developments to President of Senate of Czech Republic
- 10:57 European Stocks - 20-05-22
- 10:56 US stocks - 20-05-22
- 10:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-05-22
- 10:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 20-05-22
- 10:54 Oil Prices Up - 20-05-22
- 10:51 Israel reports first suspected case of monkeypox
- 10:45 Armenian President arrives in Switzerland for Davos 2022
- 10:33 Armenian, North Macedonian FMs discuss enhancing cooperation
- 10:26 Signing of documents not planned at upcoming EU-mediated Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting
- 05.20-21:22 Lithuania stops importing electricity from Russia
- 05.20-19:37 The wives of Armenian PM and President of Lithuania visit the children being treated at the Hematology Center
- 05.20-19:19 Ruben Rubinyan presents to the Iranian Ambassador the process of normalization of Armenia- Turkey relations
- 05.20-18:52 Supreme Religious Council issues statement on external, domestic challenges
- 05.20-18:40 PM Pashinyan sends condolence message on the occasion of Yuri Javadyan's death
- 05.20-18:08 Armenian PM, Lithuanian President highlight NK conflict settlement under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs
- 05.20-17:39 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-05-22
- 05.20-17:39 Asian Stocks - 20-05-22
- 05.20-17:33 Head of Migration Service presents Armenia sector reforms at UN
- 05.20-17:18 Minister Sanosyan, Ambassador Kopecky discuss issue of production of small aircrafts by Czech company in Stepanavan
- 05.20-17:15 2014 deadly Azeri infiltration into Artsakh was ordered personally by Deputy PM Ali Hasanov, admits saboteur
- 05.20-17:01 Armenian FM meets Czech counterpart in Turin, Italy
- 05.20-16:53 ‘We are witnessing looming demise of security architecture’ – Armenian FM says at 132nd CoE Ministerial Session
- 05.20-16:10 Georgian defense ministry delegation visits Vazgen Sargsyan Military University in Armenia
- 05.20-16:01 Yerevan Tech Forum 2022 to gather around 1000 IT specialists, over 25 local and international speakers
16:59, 05.16.2022
2927 views Unfortunately, CSTO's reaction wasn't what we expected: Pashinyan on Azeri incursion into Armenia’s sovereign territory
01:05, 05.14.2022
2696 views Issue of final status of Nagorno Karabakh fundamental for Armenia: Marukyan releases 6 points presented by Armenian side
11:29, 05.19.2022
2320 views U.S. recognizes role of population of Nagorno-Karabakh in deciding its future–Ambassador Tracy’s interview to ARMENPRESS
11:15, 05.16.2022
2098 views A.S. Roma to speed up Mkhitaryan’s recovery process
17:28, 05.14.2022
1730 views Armenia wants to give strategic nature to relations with Georgia – expert