Armenian, North Macedonian FMs discuss enhancing cooperation

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the 132nd session of the CoE Committee of Foreign Ministers, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani on May 20, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Mirzoyan and Osmani had a discussion over deepening bilateral relations and enhancing effective cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The need for intensifying political dialogue and mutual visits between the two countries was underscored.

FM Mirzoyan highlighted active partnership in the OSCE, expressing hope that during its upcoming presidency in the OSCE North Macedonia will have important contribution in regional security and peace. In this context the Armenian FM presented Armenia’s position over the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, underscoring the OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship’s mediating role for achieving a comprehensive and lasting resolution to the conflict. The post-war humanitarian issues of the 2020 war were also addressed.