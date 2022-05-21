Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 May

Armenian President arrives in Switzerland for Davos 2022

Armenian President arrives in Switzerland for Davos 2022

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters.

A number of bilateral and multilateral meetings with heads of state, business executives and representatives of international organizations are expected, Khachaturyan’s office said.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]