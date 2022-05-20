The wives of Armenian PM and President of Lithuania visit the children being treated at the Hematology Center

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia Anna Hakobyan hosted the wife of the President of the Republic of Lithuania Diana Nausėdienė. The Lithuanian President is in Armenia on a two-day official visit.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Anna Hakobyan, Anna Hakobyan and Diana Nausėdienė held a private conversation. Welcoming Mrs. Nausėdienė, the wife of the Armenian PM noted that she is very happy to host her friend in Yerevan. During the private conversation, they referred to the importance of activating the role of women in public life.

"Mrs. Nausėdienė, we first met in 2019 in Lithuania. I am glad that the opportunity to meet for the second time has been created and I am hosting you in Yerevan. I think that there are great prospects for discussing and implementing joint programs. We will be able to use this opportunity to get to know each other better and try to find different ways of cooperation. I hope that this meeting will contribute to the strengthening of the centuries-old friendly ties between the Armenian and Lithuanian peoples," Anna Hakobyan said.

Anna Hakobyan recalled that two years ago, when the world was fighting against the coronavirus, Diana Nausėdienė sent gifts to the Armenian children infected with the coronavirus by a Lithuanian military plane. Anna Hakobyan again thanked Diana Nausėdienė for the humanitarian act.

The wife of the President of the Republic of Lithuania thanked for the warm reception and recalled with joy their first meeting. It was the first official meeting of Diana Nausėdienė as the wife of the President of Lithuania.

During the conversation, the Lithuanian President's wife presented her activities to Anna Hakobyan, emphasizing that it is based on the campaign for a healthy lifestyle and sustainable development of societies. She expressed confidence that by increasing the role of women in our societies, they will be able to make the world a better place.

Then the wife of the President of Lithuania accompanied by the wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia visited Hematology Center after Professor R.O. Yolyan, where she met with children receiving treatment. The guests toured the center, got acquainted with the conditions, inquired about the children's health condition. The wife of the President of Lithuania handed over an official invitation to Anna Hakobyan so that the doctors of Hematology Center after Professor R.O. Yolyan will visit Lithuania and take training.

Anna Hakobyan and Diana Nausėdienė agreed to strengthen contacts in the spheres of healthcare and culture. For that purpose, the wife of the President of Lithuania invited the wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia to Lithuania. Anna Hakobyan accepted the invitation and expressed readiness to implement the agreements reached.