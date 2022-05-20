United States gained good partner in person of Armenian government, says Ambassador Tracy

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The governments of Armenia and the United States are working in various areas that are aimed at promoting democracy, building democratic institutions, the fight against corruption and economic development, the United States Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy said in remarks at the Armenian Forum for Democracy.

“The United States gained a good partner in person of the Armenian government. We are working in various areas that are aimed at promoting democracy, building democratic institutions, the fight against corruption, and economic development. And something which is the most important, I think is the investments in human capital. These are absolutely greatly needed. You can’t achieve success in other areas if you don’t make investments in human capital,” the US Ambassador said.

Speaking on the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s view that citizens must be prepared to be participants in democracy, the Ambassador said this is an important factor for democracy to develop.