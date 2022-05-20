Armenian PM congratulates UAE’s new President

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to the newly-elected President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the PM’s Office said.

“Your Highness,

I address my warm congratulations to you on your election as President of the United Arab Emirates.

I am confident that you will continue serving your rich experience and wisdom to the further progress of your, the friendly country, as well as to the strengthening of atmosphere of inter-regional mutually beneficial cooperation.

We highly value the Armenian-UAE relations which are based on mutual sympathy and are ready to take joint efforts for their constant deepening and expansion for the benefit of our friendly nations.

I wish you good health and new achievements on the path of your high mission.

Please, Your Highness, accept the assurances of my highest respect”, reads the Armenian PM's letter.