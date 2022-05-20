Lithuania welcomes Armenian government’s commitment to pursue democratic reforms

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Lithuania welcomes the Armenian government’s commitment to pursue democratic reforms, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda tweeted during his official visit to Armenia.

“Started my visit to Armenia – important EU partner in the Caucasus region. Welcome the commitment of Armenian government to pursue democratic reforms. Lithuania stands in favor of closer EU-Armenia cooperation. Thank you Vahagn Khachaturyan for a warm welcome!”

President Vahagn Khachaturyan welcomed President Gitanas Nausėda at the Presidential Palace in Yerevan.