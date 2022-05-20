Italian Ambassador to Armenia involved in Yerevan traffic collision

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Italian Ambassador to Armenia Alfonso Di Riso was involved in a traffic accident in Yerevan.

The ambassador’s vehicle collided with another car in the intersection of Beirut Street and Grigor Lusavorich Street in Yerevan on May 18.

The Ambassador was taken to the Nairi Medical Center but was released shortly.

Nairi Medical Center Executive Director Anatoli Gnuni told ARMENPRESS that the Ambassador did not require hospitalization. “He received first aid and was discharged,” Gnuni said.