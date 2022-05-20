LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-05-22
LONDON, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 May:
The price of aluminum up by 1.71% to $2906.50, copper price up by 1.95% to $9415.50, lead price up by 0.44% to $2063.00, nickel price up by 7.92% to $28231.00, tin price up by 3.67% to $34230.00, zinc price up by 2.61% to $3714.50, molybdenum price down by 0.58% to $41380.72, cobalt price stood at $75000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 08:54 European Stocks - 19-05-22
- 08:52 US stocks down - 19-05-22
- 08:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-05-22
- 08:49 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 19-05-22
- 08:47 Oil Prices Up - 19-05-22
- 05.19-21:50 NATO brings 42,000 troops to a high level of combat readiness
- 05.19-20:41 No violations registered in the responsibility zone of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh. RF MoD
- 05.19-19:52 President of Lithuania arrives in Armenia on an official visit
- 05.19-19:47 PM Pashinyan to pay working visit to Brussels
- 05.19-19:20 Azerbaijani defense ministry spreads another disinformation – MoD Armenia
- 05.19-19:04 Macron does not rule out that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict can spread to neighboring countries
- 05.19-18:03 PM Pashinyas, members of the Italy-Armenia Friendship Group exchange views on return of Armenian POWs
- 05.19-17:48 Armenian side has not cancelled or rejected any meeting – Foreign Ministry
- 05.19-17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-05-22
- 05.19-17:36 Asian Stocks - 19-05-22
- 05.19-17:11 Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Turin
- 05.19-17:04 Armenian Speaker of Parliament, Italian parliamentary delegation highlight further activating mutual partnership
- 05.19-16:08 Italian and English football clubs eye Mkhitaryan
- 05.19-15:52 Yerevan to host session of Council of CSTO Parliamentary Assembly
- 05.19-15:20 Organizers seek to set new bar with EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships in Yerevan
- 05.19-15:17 Pontic Greek genocide commemorated in Armenia
- 05.19-14:59 Pontic Greek Genocide carried out in parallel with and in continuation of Armenian Genocide – Ambassador
- 05.19-14:57 At meeting with Borrell, Armenian FM highlights EU’s support to OSCE Minsk Group Co- Chairmanship
- 05.19-14:49 43 billion drams in assets probed in 9 cases of stolen asset recovery motions filed to court
- 05.19-14:48 Delimitation and demarcation commission’s meeting hasn’t taken place yet due to technicality
