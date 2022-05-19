PM Pashinyan to pay working visit to Brussels

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Brussels on May 22, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Offic ef the Prime MInsiter.

On the same day, the Prime Minister will have a private conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is scheduled in Brussels.