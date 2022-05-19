Azerbaijani defense ministry spreads another disinformation – MoD Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani defense ministry again spreads misinformation, claiming in its message that on May 19, units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired at Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with different caliber firearms, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

"The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, it is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces," the statement reads.