Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-05-22

YEREVAN, 19 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 May, USD exchange rate up by 1.91 drams to 459.40 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.88 drams to 484.07 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.18 drams to 7.40 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.88 drams to 571.03 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 99.88 drams to 26743.39 drams. Silver price down by 0.36 drams to 319.99 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.