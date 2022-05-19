Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Turin

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will visit Turin, Italy, on May 19-20, Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement on social media.

“On May 19-20, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Turin (Italy), to participate in the 132nd Ministerial Session of the Council of Europe. Within the framework of the visit, Minister Mirzoyan will also have bilateral meetings with colleagues”, the spokesperson said.