Yerevan to host session of Council of CSTO Parliamentary Assembly
YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced today that the session of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Yerevan on June 6, Interfax reports.
“The session of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly will be held in Yerevan on June 6”, Volodin said during the State Duma session.
