Organizers seek to set new bar with EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan, who is the Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships in Yerevan, says they want to set a new bar for European championships with the Yerevan event.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve hosted such a major sports event in Armenia, and both the government and the [boxing] federation and our other partners are doing their best to organize the championship on the highest level. The assessments we get from our international partners are very positive. We want to set a new bar for European championships,” Harutyunyan said, adding that all participating delegations and athletes are taken care of.

The EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships in Yerevan will take place May 21-30.

Team Armenia earlier announced its lineup for the championship.